Eight Huskies score as North girls lacrosse powers past Neuqua Valley

The Naperville North Huskies take on Neuqua Valley in this DVC girls’ lacrosse matchup. North looks to stay undefeated in conference play at 2-0, while Neuqua Valley seeks its first DVC win. The Huskies come in riding a two-game winning streak after defeating the Wheaton Warrenville Co-op 13-6, while Neuqua hopes to bounce back after a tough loss to Lockport. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North girls lacrosse gets the party started with a 6-0 lead against Neuqua

North wastes no time getting started. Just 15 seconds in, Eloise Malley scores the opening goal for the Huskies.

Kenzie Wattles keeps the momentum going. After a battle with Neuqua goalie Brooke Kirchner, Wattles cashes in to put North up 2-0.

Merian Giese goes the distance and finds senior Helena Siska, who fires from the left wing for her first goal of the night. Huskies lead 3-0.

Still in the first quarter, North’s offense continues to dominate. The trio of Giese, Edye Keen, and Malley connect, with Malley unleashing a rocket. It’s 6-0 Huskies.

Wildcats stop the bleeding from Gilmartin going coast-to-coast

Neuqua Valley tries to stop the bleeding. Junior Kaylie Gilmartin goes coast-to-coast and nets the Wildcats’ first goal with three minutes left in the first.

Off a loose ball, Malley picks it up and finds Bridget Battaglia, who sets up Merian Giese for the low finish. Huskies lead 7-1 after the first quarter.

Opening the second quarter, Neuqua’s Addison Tedrow sinks a free-position shot to cut into the deficit. Wildcats trail by five.

Neuqua keeps pushing. Aubrey Frank capitalizes on a friendly bounce from a free-position shot, but the Huskies still hold a five-goal advantage.

Kenzie Wattles responds for North, taking on the Wildcat goalie one-on-one and scoring just before halftime. Huskies lead 9-3 at the break.

North improves to 3-o in the DVC after a big win against Neuqua

In the third quarter, Wattles shines again, grabbing a loose ball and scoring her third goal of the night for a hat trick. Huskies now lead by eight.

Helena Siska picks up a loose ball and flips it to Giese, who nets another goal to complete her own hat trick. North leads 12-3 heading to the fourth, shutting out Neuqua in the third quarter.

Early in the fourth, North’s Rachel Williamson drives it home for her first career varsity goal, and the celebration is on. Huskies lead by 10.

Neuqua finds the net again, this time thanks to senior Mia Pallaschke.

The Huskies keep pouring it on. Edye Keen connects with Helena Siska, who pegs the lower right corner for her hat trick. Eight different Huskies find the scoresheet as Naperville North rolls to a 17-4 win, improving to 3-0 in DVC play.