Eleanor Oster and Waubonsie Valley soccer play host to Neuqua Valley, where Oster scores a worldie from distance. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Eleanor Oster scores from miles out for Waubonsie soccer

The Warriors lead 1-0 in the second half, and look to build. Oster gets the pass and breaks free with a nice dribble. She unloads from way outside the box and connects for the goal! What a strike from the senior, as she puts Waubonsie up 2-0.

Let’s take one more look at the play! She puts her laces on the ball, and let’s it fly. The Warriors go on to take down their rivals 4-0.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.