Emerson Burke scores a screamer off the free kick for Naperville Central soccer

We’re at Naperville Central for a Regional Semifinal, where Emerson Burke scores from far out to pull the Redhawks ahead. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Right out of halftime, Central is tied with Neuqua at 1-1. Emerson Burke is over the ball, and she lets it fly from a distance for an amazing goal! What a strike from the freshman, as it helps guide the Redhawks to a 4-1 win. Let’s take another look at the play.

Central took down Metea in the Regional Final and now play Naperville North in the Sectional Semis.

