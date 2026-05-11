We’re nearing the end of the season, and Naperville North and Naperville Central fight in a key DVC matchup. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Emerson Burke sets points record for Central girls soccer

Emerson Burke finds Natalie Liesch for the score, but the assist puts Burke on top. She sets the new Central girls’ soccer point total at 65 points, making this week’s NSW Play of the Week.

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