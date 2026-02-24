Emma Briggs scores 17 straight points for Benet in playoff win. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Coming off of last week’s win in the regional semifinals, the Benet Academy Redwings look to win this year’s regional championship. And the catalyst for their win was none other than senior forward Emma Briggs. She started on a tear, scoring the Redwings’ first 17 points, on her way to a career high 36 points. They needed every one of those points, as this performance was good enough to help Benet win, 58-50, capturing the regional championship.

