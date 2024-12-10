Emma Briggs shines for Great Britain and Benet Basketball

Benet basketball standout, Emma Briggs, marked a significant milestone this past summer by representing Great Britain on the international stage. This story is sponsored by Fair Oaks Ford and Fair Oaks Lincoln.

She played a pivotal role in helping Britain secure a third-place finish at the 2024 U-16 Eurobasket tournament held in Turkey.

“You feel a lot of pride when you’re there,” said Briggs. “You’re playing for your country, it’s amazing. After that game, (and) getting that medal was one of the best moments of my life.”

From Bejing to Benet: The Journey of Emma Briggs

Briggs was born in Beijing and moved to Illinois at the age of four. She has always maintained her British citizenship through her father, who hails from Leicester, England. Her mother is from China, and Briggs can also speak Mandarin.

Remarkably, she only began playing competitive basketball in eighth grade, having previously focused on soccer. Just two years after her first AAU game, she was already representing Great Britain at the 2023 EuroBasket tournament in Montenegro.

“I think that because of Great Britain, my motor has gotten better and better like it’s more full court,” said Briggs. “Also, because of the shot clock over there, I’ve gotten used to playing faster, more competitive, and (on a) higher stage.”

Briggs helps Great Britain basketball to EuroBasket third place finish

The disappointment of falling in the quarterfinals last year fueled Britain’s determination, and Briggs’s relentless energy contributed to their historic victory in the 2024 third-place game. A 22-point win not only secured them a medal but also marked their promotion to the top division for the first time ever.

“It’s a lot different than playing in the States, It’s a lot faster, a lot more turnovers, (and) a lot more possessions,” Briggs added. “We scored over 100 points, which had never happened to me before, apparently that’s kinda common in England and Europe.”

Britain played seven games throughout the tournament. Briggs averaged 10.3 points per game while she recorded top-three averages in rebounds and assists on the team.

How Emma Briggs first got involved with the Great Britain U-16 National Team

Living in the U.S., one might wonder how Briggs got involved with the British national team. As a freshman, her teammate, and Illinois Player of The Year, Lenee Beaumont, was invited to a USA youth camp. This got Briggs thinking if there’s an international stage for her to play on.

“Emma made the comment to her father one day, ‘Well, I’ll never get to do that because I’m not a U.S. citizen,’” said Benet Girls Basketball Head Coach, Joe Kilbride. “So (they) sent an email off to Great Britain Basketball. The next thing you know, they had her for a tryout.”

Last season at Benet, Briggs averaged 8 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists per game. This year, as a junior, she is averaging 8 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists, showing significant improvement.

“She’s just a powerful player,” said Kilbride. “She’s a good athlete, you know, in terms of her speed and quickness and things like that. Her skills are very much developing, and she’s made a very concerted effort since freshman year to continue to improve her skills and has taken big leaps forward in that regard.”

A Postionless player who excels on and off the court

Although Briggs plays center for Benet, her role shifts to more of a perimeter guard for Britain.

“Even though she’s quote-unquote our center on offense, there are times it’s not uncommon for her to be initiating our offense,” said Kilbride. “So I mean she’s really one of our best passers and a great playmaker for us.”

On and Off the court, Briggs can do it all. She’s a black belt in taekwondo and can play the piano and trumpet. The Redwing junior holds a 4.3 GPA and has received plenty of interest from Division One programs. She aspires to be an Orthopedic surgeon but still has plenty of time left on the court.

After helping Britain to third at Euro Basket, the Benet standout looks to become more of a leader this season for the Redwings.

“I’ve learned that I need to lead the team more as a junior,” said Briggs. “I’ve always been an underclassman (who would) kind of step back a little bit.”