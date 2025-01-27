Erin Arnold lifts Naperville North gymnastics past Naperville Central

Naperville North girls gymnastics hosted Naperville Central on Senior Night, where three-year varsity gymnast Erin Arnold won the dual on the final routine. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Erin Arnold wins crosstown rivalry matchup for Naperville North Gymnastics

Needing to score an 8.5 to win the crosstown matchup, Erin Arnold is the last performance of the night! Let’s take a look at some of her passes on the floor, with the Senior getting it started with the back handspring and twists before landing. Arnold goes around two more times for the Huskies, as teammates encourage her to the finish.

Her final pass is well executed, as the Huskie Senior picks up a score of 8.9 on the floor to help lift North past their rivals! They take down Central by just .5 on Senior Night!

