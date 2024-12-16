Erin Hackett and Naperville Central girls basketball beats Naperville North at the buzzer

Naperville North hosts Naperville Central in a DVC girls basketball conference matchup. The Huskies are looking to get back in the win column after their loss to Hinsdale Central. The Redhawks are looking to make it three wins in a row following a last-minute 39-38 victory over Vernon Hills earlier in the week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO

After a minute of tough defense on both sides, Central’s Collette McInerney inbounds the ball to Annabelle Kritzer. Kritzer is able to fake out North’s defense as she attacks the basket for the first points of the game.

Moving ahead with under four minutes in the opening quarter, the Redhawk offense is looking to attack quickly as Kritzer runs the fast break. Emily Moran slows things down, passing the ball over to McInerney who swings it over to Tessa Williams who knocks down the corner three. The game is tied 8-8 midway through the opening quarter.

Approaching the end of the first quarter, Husky Natalie Frempong euro steps past the defense for the layup. North leads 12-10 going into the second quarter.

Redhawks and Huskies trade points

Now early in the second quarter, Moran finds Kritzer open in the paint but is blocked by Anna Richards which sparks the fast break. Frempong gets the rebound and turns on the jets, going coast to coast, splitting two defenders as she converts on the layup. North leads by a pair once again, 14-12.

Moments later, the Redhawks inbound the ball as they set up their halfcourt offense. Moran finds a wide open Kritzer who lays it in. The Redhawks lead 17-16.

Next possession for the Huskies, Frempong kicks it out to Sydney Smith who swings the rock to Sam Kelly, knocking down the corner three making the score 19-17 with under five minutes left. North extends their lead 23-17 going into halftime following a back and forth opening 16 minutes.

Three minutes into the 3rd quarter, the Redhawks are looking to get a spark on offense. Williams throws a dime to Kritzer on a cut to the basket, converting the layup while drawing the foul. Kritzer knocks down the free throw to cut into the Husky lead 25-22.

Moments later, a crazy possession for North as Redhawk Erin Hackett steals the pass but she is unable to keep control of the ball, giving it back to the Huskies. Frempong (Frem pong) takes the ball to the basket for the layup but doesn’t get it to drop, however Jackie Yang gets the offensive rebound and puts it back up and in for the layup. North leads 27-22.

With just over a minute until the start of the 4th quarter, Central is looking to take the lead on this possession. Williams draws a double at the top of the key, helping her find Kritzer wide open in the corner for three. Central now leads 33-31.

Natalie Frempong opens the floodgate for North

Looking to make this the final possession of the quarter for North, Frempong is able to get past FOUR Redhawk defenders as she gets the layup to go with just over a second to spare. North goes on a 6-0 run to end the third, taking a 37-33 advantage into the final frame.

Two minutes into the 4th quarter, Central’s Hackett takes advantage of the off-dribble screens which frees her up at the wing. Hackett drives to the basket for the layup and converts. North leads 37-35 with under 6 minutes to go.

After both teams go scoreless for three minutes, Frempong breaks through the half court trap, allowing her to attack the basket for the easy layup. North leads 42-35 with under three minutes to play.

With just over a minute left in the fourth, the Redhawks are down by 5. Kritzer passes the ball out to Williams which draws over a North defender. Williams passes it over to Hackett, knocking down the BIG shot from beyond the arc, making the score 42-40.

After a defensive stop, the Redhawks look to tie the game. At the three-point line, Moran fakes out the defense as she gets into the lane for the floater, which she knocks down! The game is tied 42-42 with under 10 seconds left in the game.

Erin Hackett gives Naperville Central the win at the buzzer

5.8 seconds remaining as the Huskies inbound the ball looking for the final shot. Moran comes up with the huge steal as the Redhawks have a chance to win the game in regulation. The Redhawks quickly move the ball up the court. Kritzer finds Erin Hackett who puts up the three and gets the friendly bounce for the win at the buzzer! The Naperville Central Redhawks rally back on the road to defeat the rival Naperville North Huskies, 45-42 following another girls basketball Crosstown Classic to remember.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!