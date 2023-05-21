Ethan Baratta with great effort in the outfield

For this Play of the Week, Ethan Baratta shows great effort in the outfield. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The Benet Academy celebrates senior night as the Redwing seniors play a game of catch with their parents and they even throw out the first pitch. Now the Wings take the Glenbard South Raiders who are coming off a loss to Glenbard East that snapped their four game winning streak. Redwings start the game with senior Sam Zagorac throwing one final pitch after having season ending knee surgery.

A fly ball is hit out to center, and he leaps up to make a fantastic catch as he is falling down. He drops his sunglasses in the process, but the web gem was well worth it. What a play.

Cole Rosenthal helps out with the offensive explosion that results in the game ending in four innings thanks to the 10 run rule. The Redwings baseball teams wins on senior night 18-3 and looks ready for the post season.

