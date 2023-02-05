Ethan Heller scores a miraculous goal

For the Play of the Week, we got hockey with Ethan Heller scoring a miraculous goal. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

On a cold Monday evening, the Benet Academy Redwings face off against the Marmion Academy Cadets at 7 Bridges Ice Arena.

Cade Rosenthal looks and the puck finds Heller. He fires a shot that goes off the boards, then the goalie, then into the back of the net. What a crazy goal as the puck richochets multiple times before finally dropping in.

Benet continuing to pour it on as Ethan Heller corrals the puck from Jeremy DeWilkins and sends it to the back of the net. The Redwings pull out a dominant win over the Cadets, 6-1.

