Evan Doy scores through traffic for Benet boys soccer

Scoring doesn’t have to be easy. Evan Doy proved that sometimes, sticking with the play can score a goal. Benet Academy boys soccer faces off against CCLC rival Marmion Academy. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Evan Doy weaves through traffic

Following a Marmion goal, the Redwings steal the ball on defense. Evan Doy tightropes the ball through not one, not two, but three Cadets before firing a shot through the back of the net. The scoring sequence cements its place as our boys’ play of the week.

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