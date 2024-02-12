Five area wrestlers punch their tickets to State after placing in the Hinsdale Central wrestling sectional

Twenty-eight of our area wrestlers entered the weekend at the Hinsdale Central wrestling sectional, and now thirteen remain at large as we go deep into day two. A trip to Champaign is on the line so let’s hit the mats for the blood round. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

We begin with one of the blood rounds at 144 pounds with Waubonsie’s Ethan Wojtowich entering as an alternate after Bolingbrook’s Aaron Camacho got injured in the regional last Saturday. Despite the late notice, he wracked up several wins to get on the verge of state qualification. His opponent is Marmion’s Ashton Hobson and Hobson takes control and the win, securing victory via tech fall and ending Wojtowich’s season.

Mount Carmel’s Liam Kelly survives the 150 pound blood round after a pin on Neuqua Valley’s Nick Pape.

Tyler Sternstein pins his way to state for Naperville North

At the 132-blood round, Naperville North’s Tyler Sternstein stays on top of Batavia’s Jack Duraski. It takes Sternstein some time but he’s able to get the pin and keep the season alive. We’re not done with him yet because he ends the day in style winning the third place match over Sandburg Brady Ritter. Evan Stanley from Mount Carmel who beat Sternstein in the semis wins the sectional at 132 pounds.

To another 144-pound blood round with Central’s Hagan Taylor who’s coming off a semifinal loss to Mount Carmel’s Jario Acuna gets a quick-and-go pin on Huskie Zach Mally to earn the spot at state. Taylor does fall in the third-place match but takes fourth while Aidan Huck from Batavia takes the first place medal.

At 215 pounds, Nico Besteiro from Naperville Central is trying to keep his season alive and he’s off to a great start on Downers Grove South’s. Besteiro takes care of his opponent in an 11-2 and is off to state after a fourth place finish. Joe Favia from Marmion wins the weight class.

Chris Bern escapes Hinsdale Central in style

Third place match at 157 pounds has Chris Bern from Naperville Central getting a takedown on Glenbard West’s Tony Shadid. It was all Bern in this one as he wins 5-1 and finishes third in the sectional. Edmund Enright from Mount Carmel wins it all.

Will Erbeck from Naperville Central wrestles against Marmion’s Matt Nycz in the heavyweight third place match and the Redhawk rolls on top of Nycz and wins a close one 7-5. After a blood round win over Downers South Jacobi Spraggins plus this win Erbeck finishes in third while Marko Ivanisevic from Hinsdale Central takes the heavyweight bout. Five of our area wrestlers will hit the mats down at Champaign.

