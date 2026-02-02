Five Neuqua Valley wrestlers advance while Yorkville wins the Moline regional title

It’s time for the 3A boys wrestling regional at Moline High School inside the Wharton Field House, where Neuqua Valley represents the area as the Wildcats look to compete for a spot in the sectional round with Yorkville, Bolingbrook, and Plainfield North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley earns several top-three finishes

Beginning with the third-place match at 113 pounds between Neuqua’s Cardevion “CJ” Gordon and Oswego’s Lucas Dobush. Gordon finishes things off with one of several takedowns on Dobush to secure the third-place spot, winning 11-3. The regional champion of the 113-pound weight class is Plainfield East’s Brian Tejeda.

Moving on to the third-place match in the 132-pound weight class. Wildcat Marcus Diaz gets the takedown and the pinfall on East Moline’s Daniel Marquez for the victory by major decision. Another Wildcat is moving on in the postseason. Yorkville’s Nathan Craft is the regional champion of the 132-pound weight class.

Ronin Brom battles for the 157-pound championship

To the championship match at 157 pounds. In the first period, Donncha Souza of Yorkville gets the near fall on Neuqua’s Ronin Brom. Brom escapes from the near-fall situation for a point. Later on, Souza defends against the Brom takedown and gets on top for some points. Donncha Souza holds on to get the victory in the championship match by a major decision. Souza is part of a successful day for the Foxes, who emerge as the regional team champions.

With the 165-pound third-place match winding down, Plainfield North’s Luke Grindstaff gets the takedown on Neuqua’s Giuseppe Caprio. Caprio regains control with the reversal, but it’s not enough as Grindstaff gets the third-place spot by major decision, 16-5. Maximus Delgado of Yorkville is the 165-pound regional champion.

After a strong start in the first period of the 190-pound third-place match, Neuqua’s Isaiah Strange finishes strong with the pin on Plainfield North’s Jacob Reece, as another Wildcat earns a third-place medal. The 190-pound regional champion is Yorkville’s Brock Janeczko.

Neuqua’s Lang Cui takes on East Moline’s Riley King for third in the 285-pound weight class. Both wrestlers fight for control as King gets on the board with the takedown. In the second period, Cui comes up big for the Wildcats with the takedown on his opponent and finishes it off with the pin. Yorkville’s Xavion Ulloa is the 285-pound regional champion.

Yorkville wins the Moline regional title

Yorkville High School claims the regional plaque with 244.5 points. Plainfield North finishes in second place with Bolingbrook in third. Neuqua Valley finishes in fourth place with 85.5 total points. Five Wildcats are heading down to the Edwardville sectional on February 14th.