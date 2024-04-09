Five-run 2nd inning guides Naperville North baseball to win over Neuqua

The sun is out, and Naperville North baseball hosts the DVC opener against Neuqua Valley. The Huskies enter with a 3-3 record, while the Wildcats sit at 3-5. Naperville North fell in the DVC championship last season, while the Wildcats won the conference in 2022. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley gets on the board thanks to Paul Feret and Matt Knapczyk

Matt Sonnenschein is pitching for the Huskies, and on just his second pitch of the game, Wildcat leadoff hitter, Matt Knapczyk lines one out to right.

One out and runners on the corners for Wildcat Paul Feret, who connects bat on ball, but flies out to right. It’s enough to score Knapczyk from third, and Neuqua leads 1-0 in the top of the first.

Zach Bava’s home run highlights the second inning for Naperville North baseball

In the bottom of the second, the Huskies apply pressure to Wildcat pitcher Alex Voegele. A wild pitch with the bases loaded ties the game at one. Max Steele then steps up and slaps the ball into left field for a sacrifice fly to make 2-1 North.

With two outs, catcher Zach Bava steps up with runners on first and second. On the first pitch, the junior smashes one over the fence in left field for a 3-run home run. Huskies lead 5-1.

Huskies continue to score runs with Charlie LaScala

After a walk and a single to start the bottom of the third, the Huskies are still rolling with Charlie LaScala hitting a single into right. An error on the throw sends LaScala to second, while Scott Walker scores. It’s 6-1 North.

Cantrell is at the plate, and he watches the ball pass by him, and Will Richards runs home, scoring for the Huskies.

Cantrell has two strikes, and Sebastian Guzman strikes him out. Guzman would sit down the next batter to end the third inning.

A solid defense is shown by the Huskies, in the top of the fourth, the infield turns two with the double play.

It’s still 7-1 North in the top of the sixth inning, and Huskie Matt Sonnenschein strikes out Mike Langan.

A couple of batters later, Wildcat Paul Feret hits a nice line drive out to left field for a double, but he’d be stranded at second.

Matt Sonnenschein and Naperville North baseball take down Neuqua Valley

The Huskies are looking to close the game, and Sonnenschein forces the pop-up to himself. The Huskie pitcher goes seven innings and allows just one run on five hits. He also hit an RBI single in the sixth to lead Naperville North to an 8-1 win over Neuqua Valley.