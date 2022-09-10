Football Belleville East vs. Metea Valley 09.09.22

Metea Valley football faces Belleville East on Senior Night where the Lancers dominate the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s Senior Night at Metea Valley High School as the Mustangs look to get their first win of the season at home in front of their fans after an 0-2 start. The Lancers of Belleville East look to play spoiler and avenge their 15-14 loss to the Mustangs last season.

First Quarter

2nd and goal for Metea Valley football, quarterback Noah Larson heaves this ball towards the endzone, but it’s intercepted by Sonny McGill and we’re going the other way. McGill goes down the sideline for a 95-yard pick 6 to put the Lancers ahead 7-0.

Next drive, quarterback Lucas Van Vlerah tries to hand the ball off, but its a fumble and it’s recovered by the Lancers.

1st and goal, Lancers quarterback Darron Millender pitches it to Markevious Curiton and it’s a walk-in touchdown. The PAT is blocked, but they still lead 13-0 in the 1st quarter.

The Lancers in the red zone once again as Millender tries to toss it to Moisey Trimble, but he fumbles it and its recovered by Zach Lyonsford. Although, they wouldn’t be able to capitilize on that turnover.

Second Quarter

Check out this wild play. Van Vlerah escapes the pocket and puts his whole body into this throw to Christian Smith who has to come back to it to make a diving catch.

Under a minute to go in the 2nd quarter on a 2nd and 10, Millender throws to Armon Vinson and he somehow breaks free to find the end zone. The Lancers lead 26-0.

The Mustangs are just trying to build some momentum before halftime and Van Vlerah finds Christian Smith. He turns on the jets and he is gone. A 69-yard touchdown on the catch and run by Smith as it’s 26-7 at halftime.

Third Quarter

Under 8 minutes to go in the third, Millender scores on the QB sneak to extend the lead. The Lancers’ extra point attempt is blocked, but they still lead comfortably at 32-7.

1st and 10 at the 30-yard line for the Mustangs. Van Vlerah rolls to his right looking for reciever Joey Miller but it’s intercepted by Keyshaun Peals.

Under a minute to go in the third quarter, Millender hands the ball off to Moisey Trimble and he explodes through the line all the way to the end zone as the Lancers can’t be stopped. They lead 38-7 to conclude the third quarter.

Fourth Quarter

We enter the 4th quarter with the Mustangs down 45-7. Van Vlerah hands the ball off to Damarion Lewis and he follows his blockers for the touchdown.

Late in the game, the Mustangs add another touchdown with Lewis scoring his second rushing TD of the game. The Lancers add one more score late as they dominate this game, winning it 52-19 over the Mustangs.

