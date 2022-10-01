Football Benet Academy vs. Notre Dame 09.30.22

Benet Academy football takes on Notre Dame in an ESCC clash where the Redwings notch their first conference win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Fresh off a 20-14 victory over Marian Catholic last week, the Benet Academy Redwings are back in action at Notre Dame College Prep in search of their first ESCC win. Last season, the Redwings took down the Dons 20-17.

Second Quarter

After a defensive 1st quarter, Vincenzo Ricciardi takes a shot downfield, but Gabriel Gozdziak is in good position and is able to come away with the intercepion. Benet Academy football takes possession with 9:14 left in the 2nd.

On their ensuing drive, they march all the way inside the 5-yard line. Jake Hoeppel is looking to the endzone, but Owen Keany leaps up and snatches the pass out of the air. Notre Dame takes over on downs.

Now with just 2:26 left in the half, Hoeppel sidesteps Keany then slings a pass to Pat Pitello for the first touchdown of the game. 7-0 Redwings.

The Dons looking to respond on their next possession. Ricciardi rolls to his left and fires, but Owen Takahashi jumps the route and returns the ball into the redzone. Benet gets another opportunity late in the half.

Just moments later, Michael Lawler takes the handoff, spins away from the contact and falls into the endzone. The Redwings extend their lead to 14-0 and head into the half with some momentum.

Third Quarter

In the 3rd quarter, Notre Dame has a sense of urgency. After a solid drive down field, Ricciardi zips a pass to the corner of the endzone and Howard Williamson is there to reel it in for the score. The Dons cut the lead in half.

Fourth Quarter

Moving on to the 4th quarter, Hoeppel rolls out to his left and unloads a bomb that is dropped right into the hands of Pierce Walsh and he strolls into the endzone. This 45-yard connection gives the Redwings a 21-7 lead with 11:18 in the 4th.

The Dons aren’t done yet. Ricciardi takes the snap, steps up in the pocket and heaves a pass to the endzone. Williamson is there once again to secure the touchdown. That makes it a 21-14 ballgame with just 4:21 left in game.

After forcing a Benet punt, Notre Dame takes over, but they’re facing a 4th down. Ricciardi scrambles away from the pressure and launches a prayer in hopes of a 1st down, but it falls harmlessly to the turf. Benet notches its first conference win and improves to 3-3 overall.

