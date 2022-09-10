Football Brother Rice vs. Benet Academy 09.09.22

Benet Academy football plays host to Brother Rice at College of DuPage where the Crusaders escape with a road victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

After notching their first victory last week, the Benet Academy Redwings are back at College of DuPage as they play host to the Brother Rice Crusaders. Last year, Brother Rice came out on top with a big 42-6 win.

First Quarter

In the first, Ryan Hartz dumps it off to Taylor Rickey and he speeds down the sideline, then cuts back toward the middle of the open field all the way to the end zone. 7-0 Brother Rice.

Second Quarter

On the ensuing Redwing drive, Jake Hoeppel lofts one high to Pierce Walsh and he hauls it in over two defenders. Benet Academy football ties the game with 11:15 left in the 2nd.

With less than 3 minutes in the half, Ryan Hartz attempts a pass over the middle on 4th down but Owen Takahashi is there to break it up. Benet takes over on downs.

On the very next play, Rocky Rosanova takes the handoff, then flings it to Pat Pitello down the sideline for a 35-yard trick play.

Moments later, Hoeppel rolls to his left then finds Rosanova on the receiving end this time for a 20-yard gain. Benet enters the redzone with 1:35 left in the half.

With just 27 seconds to go in the 2nd quarter, the Redwings are looking for 3 points, but the Crusaders get a good rush and block the attempt. The game is still knotted at 7 at the break.

Third Quarter

Fast forward to 3:30 left in the 3rd quarter, Brother Rice is facing a 4th and long, but Marcus Brown is able to find some open space and extend the drive for the Crusaders.

After a firm defensive stand, Jack Welniak attempts the field goal, but its sails wide right. Benet takes over on downs in its own territory.

Fourth Quarter

Now with 8:45 left in the game, Hoeppel side steps a defender and then shovels it over to Rosanova. He carries it past the first down marker.

The Crusaders prevent the touchdown, but Daniel Flores nails a 25-yard field goal and Benet takes a 10-7 lead.

Now on 4th down with under two minutes left, Ryan Hartz dumps it to Randall Nauden, he breaks a couple tackles and races to the pylon for the go-ahead score. Brother Rice is back on top 13-10 with 1:30 to go.

It’s desperation time for the Redwings. Hoeppel scrambles out to his left again and launches it deep downfield to Andrew Tyson, but he is unable to hold on to it. Benet now has less than 30 seconds to get on the board again.

From the 50-yard line with 20 seconds to go, Hoeppel drops back and throws over the middle, but Jake Dugger intercepts it and seals the victory for Brother Rice. They escape with a 13-10 road victory over Benet.

