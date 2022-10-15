Football Friday 2022 // Week Eight

The high school football regular season enters the final two games with the arrival of Week Eight! Two local teams look to clinch playoff berths while another hopes to earn playoff eligibility with a win. Let’s see what the highlights have in store! Football Friday is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Benet Academy vs. Joliet Catholic

The game with the most at stake in Week Eight sees the Benet Academy Redwings taking on longtime rival Joliet Catholic. Benet has won back to back to back road games, improving to 4-3 on the season. One more win to be eligible for the playoffs. But Joliet Catholic is always a tough opponent and the Hilltoppers are the defending 5A state champions.

In the opening quarter as the fall weather rears its ugly head with the wind and rain, Joliet Catholic goes for it on 4th down. The Redwing defense stands tall as Brendan Smith breaks up the pass to keep the game scoreless.

Later in the quarter, JCA back in Benet territory and the handoff goes to Hunter Powell who rumbles into the end zone in the mold of Joliet Catholic legend Mike Alstott for the early lead.

From there, it would be all Hilltoppers. Another strong running play, this time it’s HJ Grigsby who takes the handoff and breaks a few tackles before bursting into the open field. JCA goes up 27-0 at halftime and cruises from there. Hilltoppers clinch a playoff berth at 6-2 while Benet will need to knock off Nazareth at home next Friday to earn a playoff spot.

Naperville North vs. Waubonsie Valley

Naperville North is now playoff eligible but the Huskies can officially clinch a second straight playoff appearance with a win over Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors have struggled to put together a complete game all season, but the team is motivated to end the final home game of the year on a high note.

A sloppy start to this ball game. One play after a Luke Elsea interception, the Waubonsie Valley defense forces a fumble on Nathan Jacobs. Bryce Provis pounces on the ball for the Warriors to end the Naperville North drive.

But the Huskies are able to force the punt and get the ball back. Cole Arl then takes the handoff and follows his blockers who do a great job clearing the way. It’s a 22-yard touchdown as North takes a 7-0 lead.

Later in the half, North shows off the running back depth as Aidan Gray hands the ball off to Dimitri Butler who powers his way into the end zone. Naperville North officially punches its ticket to the 8A playoffs, improving to 6-2 on the season with a 41-0 win over Waubonsie Valley.

Naperville Central vs. Metea Valley

Naperville Central coming off back-to-back big time victories over Naperville North and DeKalb. The Redhawks are also hoping to guarantee a second straight trip to the 8A IHSA playoffs with a win over Metea Valley. The Mustangs offense has shown the ability to put up points this year, but will need a strong performance in all three phases to hang with Central.

Metea on offense in the first quarter, Noah Larson drops back to pass but he is picked off by Daniel Nussbaum who brings the ball all the way to the two yard line. That leads to a Tyler Dodd touchdown to put the Redhawks on top.

Just before halftime, Central up 14-0. Chris McCormack looking to put his team up by three scores, but Mustang defensive back Colin Schoo makes a great diving interception to keep the black and gold in the game.

But Naperville Central is able to keep control of the game in the second half, Tyler Dodd, back from injury scores his second touchdown of the night from six yards out. The Redhawks are heading to the playoffs as well with win number six. A rematch with Naperville North awaits to close out the regular season next Thursday.

Neuqua Valley vs. DeKalb

Neuqua Valley travels to DeKalb as the Wildcats hope to hold on to the top spot in the DVC standings. The Barbs were shut out at home by Naperville Central a week ago and want to avoid a similar fate this week as the team is one win away from being playoff eligible. Mark Mennecke back in the lineup for Neuqua Valley at quarterback after a broken foot in Week Two, but he would leave in the second quarter due to another leg injury.

In the opening quarter for DeKalb, quarterback Adrien McVicar is about to take a hit as he lofts a pass for Ethan McCarter who makes a fantastic catch through the contact from Nicolas Lendino. The Barbs go up 7-0 a few plays later.

A few minutes before halftime, McVicar once again lobs a pass up for McCarter who makes another outstanding grab despite solid coverage from Lendino. DeKalb takes a 14-0 lead into halftime.

Ryan Mohler in once again for Neuqua at quarterback after the Mennecke injury. Here he finds Miles Miskel for a big 4th down conversion to move the chains in the third quarter. However after a penalty negates a Wildcat touchdown, Mohler’s 4th an goal pass is out of reach and Neuqua Valley loses for just the second time this season. A massive win for DeKalb who has all but secured a playoff spot with the all important 5th win by a 14-0 score.

Standings and Schedules

So we have a very crowded top of the DVC standings with Neuqua Valley and Naperville Central now tied for first. The Wildcats are unable to clinch the DVC title thanks to this week’s loss. Naperville North and DeKalb in third and fourth respectively. The teams with an asterisk have earned playoff eligibility.

In the CCL/ESCC Green Division, Notre Dame is now in the playoffs for sure with a win over St. Laurence. St. Rita also punches their tickets thanks to a win over Providence Catholic. Nazareth picks up win number four after a blowout victory over Montini Catholic.

To wrap up the 2022 regular season, Naperville Central and Naperville North will meet up for a second Crosstown Classic! This time the Redhawks host the Huskies at their home stadium as North looks to avenge the Week Six overtime loss. Neuqua Valley takes on Metea Valley while Waubonsie travels to DeKalb.

The entire season is on the line for Benet and Nazareth in the finale next week. Both teams are 4-4 so the winner will be going to the playoffs while the loser will be watching the post season from home.

The final week of the regular season is a little different than normal. The DVC will be playing their games on Thursday, October 20th in Week Nine, but Football Friday will still be coming out at the normal time on Saturday morning, because Benet Academy will be hosting Nazareth on Friday night. Plenty to play for as the regular season comes to a close, we’ll see you back here one week from now. As always, thanks for watching Football Friday, I’m Justin Cornwell.