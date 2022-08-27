Football Hinsdale Central vs. Naperville Central 08.26.22

Naperville Central and Second year Head Coach Mike Ulreich get set to kick off the 2022 Football season with many news faces including new QB Chris McCormack who is making his first varsity start as a senior. They welcome the Hinsdale Central Red Devils, a team that Hawks beat in last years season opener. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

Here’s McCormack on the opening drive rolling out and finding Chris Bern for a 20 yard play. The drive ends with a field goal, 3-0 Redhawks.

The visiting Red Devils and QB Billy Cernugel try out the run game and it works as number eighteen picks up 23 yards on the play. They also kick a field and we’re tied at three after one.

Second Quarter

Over three minutes to go until the half, Hinsdale Central is on to punt but the ball goes over Ben Monahan’s Head and Redhawk Gavin Wade chases and falls on it for a touchdown. 10-3 Redhawks heading into halftime.

Third Quarter

The NC defense continues their assault in the second half starting with Wade and Maverick Ohle taking down Cernugel for a big loss.

The offense also finds their rhythm as Chris McCormack escapes trouble and finds Logan Devick for a 14 yard gain putting the Hawks in the Redzone.

The drive ends with McCormack passing to Tyler Dodd and he takes it in for six. It’s now 17-3 Redhawks heading into the final stanza.

Fourth Quarter

Do the Red Devils still have some Juice? QB Ben Monahan looks for Carter Conteras but the ball goes off his finger tips and into the hands of Ryan Spickerman for the turnover.

Billy Cernugel is back in at QB and he continues to use his feet as he picks up a key first down.

Hinsdale Central wants a touchdown and they get it by who else but Cernugel on the keeper. They miss the extra point so it’s a 17-9 deficit.

Redhawks try to milk the clock but McCormack has other plans. He drops back to pass and finds Bern in a one on one battle and he wins it with the dagger touchdown. Naperville Central picks up a statement on their home turf.

