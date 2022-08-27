Football Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Naperville North 08.26.22

Naperville North football takes on Homewood-Flossmoor on Opening Night where the Huskies roll to a win over the Vikings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Naperville North football has plenty to celebrate as Opening Night is also Senior Night. Senior quarterback and Northwestern University commit Aidan Gray and the Huskies look to follow up their DVC title-winning season with another successful year, which they hope will begin with a win over the Homewood-Flossmoor Vikings who sail into a packed stadium on the first Football Friday of the fall.

First Quarter

The Huskies are on defense first, and two huge tackles by David Jones help force a turnover on downs by the Vikings offense to set the tone early.

HF take the ball right back, however, as Jeremy Thomas sits on Luke Williams’ route and intercepts Aidan Gray’s pass.

The visitors quickly capitalize on the turnover, as Kamrin Cox takes a screen pass from QB Cameron Oglesby. He avoids multiple tackles to find the end zone and put HF on the board first, 6-0.

The Huskies defense is undeterred on their next drive, as a sack for a big loss by Matthew Murphy helps the offense get back on the field for another shot as well…. Aidan Gray with a big run on the QB-keeper to set up North inside the 5.

Danny Eloe does the rest, scoring the Huskies’ first points of the season and giving them a 7-6 lead.

Matt Murphy isn’t done making plays, as on HF’s next possession he intercepts an Oglesby pass and gives the ball right back to Gray and the offense.

Second Quarter

North kicker David Olano then kicks off the second quarter with his first points of the year to make it a 10-6 ballgame.

The Huskies defense continues to dominate. Luke Keough both forces and recovers a fumble to once again give the North offense fantastic field position.

Aidan Gray then finds Brock Pettaway in the corner of the end zone, as the sophomore wide receiver does a great job to get a foot inbounds.

But after a couple tough drives, the Vikings find a response: What a run by John Allen all the way to the house to cut the North lead to just 3 points, 16-13.

Another Aidan Gray touchdown pass, this one to Nathan Jacobs quickly restoring the Huskies cushion with a lead of 23-13… but he saves his best of the night for the next drive; not a touchdown, but an incredible escape from Viking pressure plus a big run to boot.

Fourth Quarter

He does have one more touchdown in him, of course, capping off a great night for the Huskie offense with this pass to Luke Williams to put the Huskies up 40-13. HF would add a late TD in garbage time, but in the end, the Huskies roll to a 40-21 win to start the 2022 slate.

