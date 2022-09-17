Football Metea Valley vs. DeKalb 09.16.22

Conference play begins for football. Metea Valley is still looking for their first win of the season while their opponent in the DeKalb Barbs are coming in off of two dominant performances. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

Starting this game five minutes in. DeKalb has a third down with the ball on the 32. Adrien McVicor steps back and fires downfield to find Ethan McCarter who somehow holds onto the ball for the 45 yard touchdown catch.

A couple of minutes later and Metea is forced to punt. Back to receive is McCarter who bobs and weaves his way through the Mustang defense and he returns the punt for a 45 yard touchdown. 14-0 DeKalb.

Second Quarter

Second quarter now and the Barbs are right back on the offense. Adrian McVicar hands off to Talen Tate who fights his way through the Mustang defense for a 20 yard gain.

Same drive and the Barbs find themselves in the RedZone. McVicar finds a wide open Ethan McCarter in the endzone to extend the lead to 21.

Metea’s turn for some offense. Lucas Van Vlerah is looking for Christian Smith downfield but the pass gets tipped into the hands of LaBrian Carrington who returns the inception for a 15 yard gain.

Following the interception McVicar steps back onto the field and from midfield he throws a dime to the endzone finding a wide open Ethan Tierney. Just like that the Barbs are up 27-0.

Things go from bad to worse for the Mustangs. Van Vlerah’s throw over the top is intercepted by a leaping Ethan Tierney who breaks not one tackle but two for the 55 yard pick six. DeKalb extends their lead to 34.

Third Quarter

Metea desperately trying to get something going. Off of the kickoff Christian Smith receives the ball and with a few nice blocks it allow the senior to run for an almost 55 yard gain.

Despite the strong run by Smith it ended up leading to nothing allowing the Barbs offense to come back on. Adrian McVicar hands off to Xavier Dandridge who finds an open path on the outside to tack on another touchdown.

DeKalb cruise through the game and they take down Metea Valley by a score of 48-0. The Barbs move to 3-1 on the season and the Mustangs fall to 0-4.

