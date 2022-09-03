Football Metea Valley vs. Lockport 09.02.22

Metea Valley football goes up against Lockport in a non-conference clash where the Porters are too much for the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s another beautiful night down at Lockport Township High School as we get set for another non-conference clash between the Metea Valley Mustangs and the Lockport Porters. The Mustangs want their first win of the season while the Porters go for two in a row.

Second Quarter

2nd quarter, Porters up 10-3, quarterback Drew Gallagher hands the ball off to running back Aidan Preciado for the one-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 17-3.

4th down, Mustangs set to punt, but Nic Carrier gets blocked by Rob Baranowski. The ball bounces around, but the Porters recover it.

Can they take advantage? 4th down late in the 2nd quarter, Gallagher hands the ball off to Preciado, but he gets stopped at the goal line by the Mustang defense. Still 17-3 at the half.

Third Quarter

3rd quarter, Gallagher with the fake handoff and takes it himself to the end zone for 6 to put the Porters ahead 24-3.

4th down, Carrier set to punt for the Mustangs, but he loses the football and it’s another turnover on special teams for Metea Valley. The ball is recovered by the Porters who set themselves up in great field position inside the 10-yard line.

Lockport takes advantage this time around as Gallagher does another fake handoff and runs into the end zone from three yards out. They extend their lead to 31-3 and we’re still in the third quarter.

3rd down, Noah Larson trying to make something happen. He throws it deep downfield towards Christian Smith, but the pass is picked off by Jalen Falcon and the turnover bug continues to bite the Mustangs.

Next play, Drew Gallagher keeps this one and look at him bob and weave through the middle of the field for a 32-yard gain on the play to give the Porters the first down at the 30-yard line.

Still in the 3rd quarter, Gallagher with a back shoulder throw to Hyatt Timosciek who makes the catch, gives a stiff arm, and finds the end zone. They keep pouring it on up 38-3 to end the quarter.

Fourth Quarter

4th quarter, Porters up 44-3, but the Mustangs still showing that fighting spirit as Noah Larson gets the first down.

Next play, Larson heaves it down the field to Robert Lynch who comes up with the catch and scores as the Mustangs finally get a touchdown late. However, too much fire power by the Porters’ offense as they take this one 44-10 and remain undefeated at home.

