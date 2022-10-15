Football Naperville Central vs Metea Valley 10.14.22

Naperville Central continues their football road trip at Metea Valley, hoping to capture that important win number six to secure a playoff spot. They take on the host Mustangs who look to snap their two game losing streak. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

The Mustangs are wanting to get out of their own territory but Noah Larson throws a pick to Daniel Nussbaum. He brings the pigskin back inside the five yard line setting the Hawks up on the door step.

Tyler Dodd is the one getting the call and he gets in for the touchdown to make it 7-0.

Second Quarter

At this point of the season you shouldn’t be surprised to see Dodd everywhere. Here he gets the Chris McCormack pass and picks up over 25 yards on the play and the Redhawks are in the redzone.

The Metea D is ready to shutdown Dodd but Chris McCormack has other plans by taking it in himself to extend the lead to 14-0.

With halftime on the rise the Hawks looking to increase the score. McCormack tries to look for the target but instead he finds Colin Schoo who picks him off. Score remains 14-0 at the half.

Third Quarter

In the second half, Metea tries to stir up the offense but Maverick Ohle isn’t having any of that as he brings down Larson for a loss.

Redhawk’s quicky feed off the momentum as McCormack finds Jacob Conway for a big gain to put NC in scoring position.

That score comes from Caleb Brown standing up. Redhawks are now 6-2 on the season and will host Naperville North next Thursday for part two of the crosstown classic.

