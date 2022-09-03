Football Naperville North vs. Glenbard North 09.02.22

Naperville North football faces former DVC rival Glenbard North where the Huskies pick up their second-straight victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Senior Night at Glenbard North with a pair of former DVC rivals squaring off with both teams hoping to begin the year at 2-0. The Dawg pound in the house along with Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who made the trip to Carol Stream to see Huskies quarterback Aidan Gray, who has a verbal commitment to the Wildcats.

1st Quarter

Opening drive for Naperville North football, the Huskies going for it on 4th down, but Glenbard North defensive end David Petty gets the sack to cause a turnover on downs.

After the Huskies defense forces a punt, Aidan Gray throws a quick screen to sophomore receiver Brock Pettaway, who gets a nice block from big brother Luke and turns on the jets. 40 yards later and Naperville North has a 7-0 lead.

2nd Quarter

The Huskies back on offense in the second quarter and moving the ball on the ground. Senior running back Danny Eloe shows off his track speed on a nice 20 yard-run down the sidelines.

Later in the drive, Aidan Gray rolls to his left, but can’t find anyone open before taking off for the end zone. He gets the first down and is knocked out at the one. The senior QB would sneak the ball in for a 14-0 lead on the next play.

Under 10 seconds left in the first half. Panthers quarterback Justin Bland rolls right on 1st and 15 and makes a great throw to Zamari Robinson for a touchdown with six seconds left. Glenbard North cuts the lead in half just before the break.

3rd Quarter

The Panthers get the ball first to start the second half, but two plays into the drive, Lawson Grier strip sacks Justin Bland and gets the recovery, setting up the Huskies just outside the ten-yard line.

Naperville North looking to take advantage, but on third and nine, Aidan Gray makes a dangerous throw off his back foot that is intercepted by Robert Smith for a touchback. Huskies unable to put points on the board.

Glenbard North then drives inside the five-yard line of the Huskies when Bland can’t secure the snap. Luke Keough dives into the pile and comes away with the ball. Another key turnover for the blue and orange.

Late in the third, the Huskies again using the up-tempo running game to great effect as Nathan Jacobs takes the handoff and powers his way into the end zone. 21-7 Naperville North.

Glenbard North driving once again as Justin Bland makes a throw right on target to Zamari Robinson, converting on third and long inside the five-yard line once again.

4th Quarter

On the first play of the 4th quarter, Bland throws a jump ball to Robinson, but Huskie defensive back William Korosec finds the ball and makes a great catch as Robinson never looks for it. The flags come in for pass interference, but the call goes against Robinson and the interception stands for Korosec. Another monster turnover.

Later in the drive, yet another Huskie running back finds success on the ground. Junior Cole Arl shakes a few tackles and stays inbounds down the sideline. He goes 67 yards to paydirt as Naperville North picks up a second-straight impressive victory. The Huskies are 2-0 with St. Mary’s from Michigan coming to town next Saturday afternoon.

