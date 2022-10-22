Football Nazareth Academy vs Benet Academy 10.21.22

It’s senior night at Benet Academy as the Redwings honor their seniors before a huge matchup against Nazareth Academy. Both teams come into the week 9 contest at 4-4 so it’s a win or go home scenario. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

Naz has the ball first as quarterback Logan Malachuk rolls out and finds Jimmy Penley down the sideline for a pickup of 35 yards.

NAZ Scores First

Malachuk continues to roll out and finds Wisconsin recruit Justin Taylor for the first touchdown of the game and it gives the Roadrunners a 7-0 lead.

More from Taylor

Here’s Taylor again this time in the running game and it’s another Roadrunner touchdown. That lead now doubles to 14-0.

Benet tries to get something going with Jake Hoeppel but her can’t get away from Gabe Kaminski and he’s brought down for a loss.

The Taylor show continues as he gets the short Malachuk pass and picks a huge gain setting Nazareth up near the redzone.

A few plays later Malachuk keeps on rolling and finds a wide open James Penley for the touchdown. They tack on another to lead 28-0 at halftime.

Pierce Walsh Fires Up Benet

Redwings get a little spark in the second half starting with Peirce Walsh coming at Malachuk like a runaway train and brings him down.

But the offensive struggles continue as the Roadrunner defense also gets involved in the scoring after a safety by Kaminski. 30-0 Nazareth.

Benet gets the goose egg off the board

37-0 Naz but the Wings do get into the endzone with a touchdown by Ryan Kubacki. Although it was too little too late for Benet and their season comes to an end and Nazareth is heading to the playoffs. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!