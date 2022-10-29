Football Playoffs Round One Marist vs. Naperville North 10.28.22

Naperville North football faces Marist in the first round of the playoffs where the Redhawks move on to the second round. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It is round 1 of the football playoffs. The Marist Redhawks travel from Chicago to Naperville seeking a win against the Huskies of Naperville North football.

First Quarter

With the Redhawks leading in the first quarter 7-0, Aidan Gray throws a screen pass to Nathan Jacobs and he picks up a few blocks to get a first down.

At the 17-yard line, Redhawk quarterback Dermot Smyth throws a quick pass to Ryan Sims and he takes it inside the 10.

The Redhawks are looking for the end zone and Smyth is able to find the goal line on the QB draw to put them up 14-0.

Second Quarter

To the second quarter with the ball on the 10-yard line. Chris Lofgren looking to score, but he gets stopped at the 4.

About 9 minutes left in the quarter, Smyth fakes the pitch then bounces to the outside and is able to find the angle for the touchdown. That gives Marist a 21-0 lead.

The Huskies are not giving up, though. Aidan Gray steps up in the pocket and throws it deep to a wide-open Luke Williams who breaks free for the Huskies’ first touchdown before halftime.

Third Quarter

Going into the third quarter near the 20-yard line, Smyth looking for Mike Donegan, but it’s underthrown and intercepted by William Korosec.

In Huskie territory at the 49, Gray fakes the pitch then bursts up the middle for a huge gain to set up his team near the red zone.

At the 15-yard line with a minute left in the 3rd quarter, Smyth hands it off to Lofgren who takes it to the house. The score is 28-7 Redhawks.

While Marist has a big lead, Danny Eloe looks to cut into the deficit and he does just that sprinting down the sidelines for an 82-yard touchdown. That cuts it to 14.

Fourth Quarter

Going into the 4th quarter in Huskie territory, Smyth gives it to Lofgren on the cutback and he finds paydirt once again.

At the 20-yard line, Aidan Gray finds Brock Pettaway in the end zone and the Huskies answer right back with another touchdown.

However, the Redhawks seal the deal with yet another rushing touchdown from Lofgren. The Huskies’ season comes to an end as Marist wins 42-28 to move on to the second round.

