Football playoffs are here. Neuqua Valley comes into the tournament as the 17th seed. The Wildcats take a road trip into the city for a round one matchup against Lane Tech.

First Quarter

Wildcats start with the ball on their 25 yard line as Mark Mennecke hands off to Jaden McGee who breaks through a crowd and he’s eventually taken down at midfield.

Same drive for Neuqua. Mennecke passes off to McGee again who picks up a 25 yard gain to end the first quarter.

Second Quarter

Continuing the drive for the Wildcats in the second quarter as Mennecke hands off Jaden McGee who makes his way into the endzone putting Neuqua up 7-0.

A couple of minutes later and Mennecke has the ball again. He peels off to his left and fires down field to find Miles Miskel who’s heavily covered but he still makes the catch.

Working their way downfield Neuqua has a 1st down on the two. Once again Mennecke gives it to Jaden McGee who makes his way into the endzone doubling the Wildcats lead.

Just over three minutes to play in the half. Lane Tech’s QB Mark Seward is hit by Josh Wenz knocking the ball free. Justin Dutkiewicz is there to claim it and he returns the play for a touchdown. All of a sudden Neuqua’s up 21-0.

Ten seconds to go now and the Wildcats find themselves in the red zone again. And no surprise here as Mennecke hands off to Jaden McGee who picks up the hat trick of touchdowns in the 2nd quarter. 28-0 Neuqua at the break.

Third Quarter

A couple of minutes into the third quarter and the Wildcats have good field position. Mark Mennecke throws outside to Carter Stare who breaks a couple of tackles making his way to the three yard line.

Next play and Mennecke pitches back to Miles Miskel who takes the outside route for the touchdown.

Neuqua Valley dominates Lane Tech as the Wildcats win their round one matchup by a score of 37-0. Neuqua will host #1 seeded Lincoln Way East in the second round.

