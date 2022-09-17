Football St. Rita vs. Benet Academy 09.16.22

Benet Academy football hosts St. Rita during Homecoming weekend where the Mustangs crush the Redwings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s Homecoming weekend for the Benet Academy Redwings who enter Week 4 following a close 13-10 loss to Brother Rice. They host the St. Rita Mustangs in a battle of two teams trying to claw their way back to .500.

First Quarter

After a Benet Academy football punt, the Mustangs now hold the ball on third and short. Redwing linebacker David Cservenyak cuts past one blocker and gets the tackle for loss.

About four minutes left in the first quarter, the Mustangs once again have the ball, but not for long. Jett Hilding’s pass is batted around and picked off by Owen Takahashi. Game remains deadlocked at zero.

Just a couple of plays later, Benet looking to convert on fourth down. Jacob Hoeppel throws a deep ball to Pierce Walsh, who shows off the strength to haul in the catch. Redwings now in the redzone.

Now trying to punch the ball in, Hoeppel scrambles to his right and finds a wide open Pat Pitello to get the first points of the game. Benet would go on to miss the extra point, though.

Second Quarter

Halfway through the second quarter and after a Mustang field goal, St. Rita decides to get tricky! They pull off a 47-yard fake punt touchdown run to give them a 10 to 6 lead.

After another 3 and out from the Redwing offense, St. Rita tacks on another touchdown from outside the red zone. This time, Michael Collins Jr. dashes past Benet’s defense to give the visitors a 17-6 lead.

Third Quarter

Now into the third quarter, Benet trying to erase a 27-6 deficit, but Hoeppel gets picked off by Zackary Clark.

After forcing a turnover on downs, the Benet offense is able to provide a spark. Owen Takahashi catches the screen pass and takes it all the way. St. Rita still leads 27-12 after the muffed PAT.

Fourth Quarter

Now to the final five minutes of the game, St. Rita’s rushing attack continues to dominante. DJ Stewart II rolls his way into the end zone to make it a 34-12 game. The Mustangs go on to add another score and play spoiler to Benet’s Homecoming game. The Redwings fall to 1-3.

