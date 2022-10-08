Football Waubonsie Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 10.07.22

The regular season of football is slowly coming to an end. Waubonsie Valley travels to Barb Barrows Stadium for a clash of 204 against Neuqua Valley. A win tonight solidifies a playoff spot for the Wildcats. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

We start this game with Waubonsie forced to punt. Carter Stare is back to receive for the Wildcats as he catches the ball near midfield and he sees the lane on the outside and he returns it to the four yard line for a 45 yard punt return.

Same drive as Ryan Mohler hands off to Silvano Spatafora who finishes off the drive with a touchdown. 7-0 Neuqua with just under six minutes to play in the first.

Time winding down and Mohler has the ball again. He passes outside to Miles Miskel who makes a diving catch for a big 1st down.

Second Quarter

Wildcats start the second quarter on the same drive. Mohler hands off to Spatafora who forces his way through the crowd for his second touchdown of the game. 14-0 Neuqua.

Luke Elsea’s turn in the pocket, he fires into a crowd but his pass is intercepted by Joshua Friedman.

After the interception Neuqua is in a fourth down situation Mohler looks for Grant Larkin in the end zone but it goes just high. Neuqua goes into halftime with a 14-0 lead.

Third Quarter

Warriors receiving to start the second half, Brij Fowler is back for WV as he finds a gap and shrugs off a tackle before he is taken down for a 40 yard return. However, the Neuqua defense stood strong and held the Waubonsie offense.

Five minutes to go in the third quarter. Ryan Mohler hands off to Silvano Spatafora who runs for a 25 yard gain for a Wildcat first down.

Fourth Quarter

Fourth quarter now and Mohler still has the ball. He’s quickly closed down as he finds Spatafora on the outside who runs straight thought the WV defense for a 20 yard gain.

Once again turning the big plays into points is Neuqua. Mohler tosses off to Jaden McGee who gets two nice blocks allowing him to run in the touchdown.

Neuqua’s defense with an impressive outing holding Waubonsie to one first down the entire game helping the Wildcats win the clash of 204 by a score of 28-0.

