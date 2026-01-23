Former NFL star James White starts role as Benet football coach

There’s a new face taking over the Benet Academy football program. Former New England Patriots running back James White will lead the Redwings following the retirement of previous head coach Pat New. White played collegiately at Wisconsin before an eight-year NFL career in New England from 2014 to 2021. He helped run the Patriots to three Super Bowl championships. After nearly a decade of taking handoffs from legendary quarterback Tom Brady and learning under Hall of Fame head coach Bill Belichick, White is ready to step into the coaching world and help develop young football players.

“Ever since my playing career was done, I always wanted to make an impact on a younger generation. So being at this high school level, I feel I can do just that, by impacting kids socially, academically and with their sport, the game of football. I think that’s the biggest thing that I want to do is help develop young men. I want to get to know this community here, not just the athletes, but the normal students, and just make an impact on this community,” said new Benet Academy football coach James White.

Helping the young generation

He started his coaching journey two years ago as the director of player personnel at Northern Illinois. He was then hired by his college head coach, Bret Bielema, to join the University of Illinois staff as an assistant running backs coach. That was a position he held for a team that went 9-4 and won the Music City Bowl. Once Coach New announced he would be stepping down, White got word of the opening, leading to his new job title.

“This opportunity presented itself in November. Some kids who go to my kids’ school, their parents went here and they notified my wife that they’re looking for a new football coach,” said White.

Redwing Athletic Director Scott Lawler got notified that a former pro player and college coach was interested, and recommended that the unknown applicant reach out.

“45 minutes later, I got an email from James, and then, we started the process that way, and we met at a Starbucks for an interview, and really, he sold me after that interview in Starbucks. So it happened fast,” said Lawler.

It was a real win for Benet, Lawler said.

“Really exciting for our community. Somebody with James’s background as a player, coaching college football, and wanting to lead our program, it’s an exciting time for Benet football,” said Benet Academy Athletic Director Scott Lawler.

Current players are excited

White’s addition came as a happy surprise to the current players.

“I wasn’t really expecting a former NFL player to be our new head coach, but it’s a great thing and I’m excited to see what’s for the future,” said Benet Academy football player Luca Diomede.

“Well I was in study hall and our old coach just told me. It took me a second to realize who it was and then I was like, really shocked because I didn’t realize. I wasn’t expecting him at all,” said Benet Academy football player John Ericson.

James White is ready to take on the state’s best

White knows that if he wants to bring the Redwings deep into the postseason, it starts with competing in the gauntlet that is the ESCC/CCL conference.

“You want to be the best, you have to beat the best. You hear a lot of great things about this conference. When I was coaching at Illinois last year there were quite a few players that have come from this conference that are playing at the next level so it’s going to be a great competition,” said White.

The Redwings’ first game will kick off on August 21st against defending 1A State champion Lena Winslow. Until then, White and the rest of the Wings will hit the ground running this offseason, so they’ll be ready to reach new heights on the gridiron.

“When you turn on the tape and see Benet football, I want you to see a team that’s flying around and plays hard. You’re going to get our best shot every time we step on the football field. The kids are going to compete for four quarters, whatever it takes. I think that’s the mindset that I want these kids to have, it starts in the weight room, practice, and meeting room. I want them to believe in themselves and let them know that I believe in them,” said White.