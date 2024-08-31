Four unanswered touchdowns help Naperville North football take down New Trier

It’s the opening week of IHSA’s Friday Night Lights and Naperville North opens their schedule on the road against the Trevians of New Trier. This season, the Huskies will look to potentially get their first playoff win since 2010, while New Trier hopes to return to the playoffs after missing out last season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

New Trier opens the IHSA football season with a touchdown on their first drive

It’s the Trevians on their opening possession that gets things going. Quarterback Patrick Heneghan throws a bubble screen to Will Miller who picks up 30 yards.

Plays later on 3rd and 15, Heneghan dumps it to Ryan Ambrosino who takes it 27 yards on a screen pass for the game’s first score. New Trier leads 7-0.

Naperville North football wastes no time to take the lead

The Huskies waste no time moving the ball, as Rahsean Blake bounces it to the right side picking up 21 yards and moving the chains.

Later in the drive, quarterback Jacob Bell Has time and finds Brock Pettaway who makes the catch with a defender on his back. North misses the PAT, and New Trier keeps the lead 7-6.

Early in the second quarter, the Trevians have the ball at midfield looking to score, but Daniel Manning gets to Heneghan stripping the ball as Jackson Williams recovers it for the Huskies.

After multiple pass interference penalties, Bell and the offense get set up on the two-yard line, and Bell calls his number, muscling his way into the endzone. The two-point conversion is successful and the Huskies take a 14-7 with 10 minutes to go in the second

The Huskie defense keeps making noise and the offense continues to make it count

More defense is on display for the Huskies as Qrizniquolas Somonza gets to Heneghan with the help of Drew Murphy for an 11-yard sack, forcing a three-and-out.

On the ensuing possession, Bell connects with his new weapon Quinn Morris for a 30-yard catch and score. Naperville North now leads 21-7 with 5:40 left before the half.

The Trevians looking for offense, get a jet sweep going left for Miller who takes it 40 yards inside Huskie territory..

The Huskies’ defense doesn’t break and holds New Trier on fourth and one turning the ball over on downs.

Bell threw an interception on 3rd and 15, but the next play the Trevians trying some trickery, throws an interception of their own. Huskie Edward Mumford jumps the route for the big play.

Just under a minute before halftime, Bell rolling to his right finds Charlie Shinkle who makes the catch. Then plays later, It’s Morris once again on the receiving end of his second touchdown of the game. The Huskies lead 28-7 at the half.

Naperville North cruises in the second half against New Trier

A quiet second half for New Trier as they have a hard time moving the ball. Gabriel Hill records two sacks in the second half showing his dominance on the line. The score remains 28-7 in the third.

The Trevians found the endzone to start the fourth making it 28-14, but Bell and company shut it down as Ian MacConnachie got wide open at the five-yard. That sets up William Eloe for a five-yard rush as Naperville North gets the job done in style with a 42-14 week one win.