Freshman Ashley Polanco scores long-distance goal for Benet Academy Soccer

Benet Academy girls soccer celebrated Senior Night in style with a 5-0 shutout over Montini — but it was freshman, Ashley Polanco, who delivered our Girls Play of the Week! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Ashley Polanco scores from 30 yards out for Benet Academy Soccer

Audrey Eiseman attacks the Bronco defense and dishes it off to freshman Ashley Polanco, who weaves through multiple defenders and fires a leaning cross-body shot into the back of the net! It gives the Redwings a 2-0 lead — and this one’s worth slowing down for another look!

Benet would go on to clinch the ESCC title with the 5-0 victory.

