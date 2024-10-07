Freshman Lydia Parranto wins a dramatic third set for Waubonsie Valley Tennis

We’ll go down to the tennis courts for our Girls Play of The Week, as freshman Lydia Parranto of Waubonsie Valley plays a great third set against the three-time reigning DVC champion. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Lydia Parranto of Waubonsie defeats Naperville Central’s Sofia Olaru in three sets

Parranto won the first set 7-6 but fell in the second set 2-6 to Sofia Olaru of Naperville Central. The two go back and forth before the Warrior fires a strong right-handed shot towards the camera. Parranto uses a lighter touch the next time around, which forces the Redhawk just to lob one up and the freshman can easily hammer that home.

The Warrior closes out the third set in style. In a rally that lasted nearly 40 seconds, Parranto is still moving quickly on her feet. She shows off an impressive touch, getting the Redhawk to come up towards the net. This leaves the right ally open for Parranto and the Warrior paints the line for the point! She takes the third set 7-5, and defeats one of the best players in the area!

