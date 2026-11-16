It’s all or nothing for swimmers and divers at the 2026 IHSA Girls Swimming and Diving Championships, and every point counts. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Ursu finishes strong for the Wildcats

Early in the meet, Neuqua diver Gabi Ursu jumps high and performs an inward pike dive. Her performance earned a 478.35 score and a 2nd-place finish on the podium. Ursu ends her season on a high note and secures the girls’ play of the week.

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