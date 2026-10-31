Gabi Ursu wins the 2026 DVC girls diving championship

The DuPage Valley Conference girls diving meet is back at Neuqua Valley with a group of great competitors jumping with anticipation to hit the water in the final meet before sectionals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Buchenauer looks to finish strong

Waubonsie Valley diver Ella Buchenauer, who finished in the top 10 at state a season ago, looks to finish her senior year strong. A forward two somersault pike gives the Warrior an early edge.

Naperville North junior Madison Moungey takes her turn on the board. She flips into the water with a back one somersault one and one-half twist free. She ends up in sixth place with a 347.80

The top Naperville Central diver is senior Anna Lazovski. The Redhawk is fired up after her forward two and one-half somersault tuck. She finishes in seventh place with a 325.30 score.

Wildcats and Warriors make a splash

Neuqua Valley junior Charlotte Anderson has made big strides this season. She impresses the judges and flips into fourth place with a total score of 365.85.

Stella Hutchinson from Waubonsie Valley is up next with a back one somersault one and one-half twist free. The sophomore finishes her night just behind Anderson with an 11-dive total of 361.65, putting two Warriors in the top five overall.

The top diver in the DVC all season has been Gabi Ursu from Neuqua Valley. The junior continues her strong fall campaign with a one-and-a-half somersault pike that puts her near the top of the leaderboard.

Naperville North is led by sophomore Lucy Hunter, who puts up a strong total of 370.60. That is good enough for third place, the best DVC performance in her young career.

Ella Buchenauer is back on the board and finishing strong with a back one somersault one and one-half twist free. A 461.75 is good for second place as the senior looks poised for the postseason.

Gabi Ursu takes the DVC crown

The DVC diving champion is Gabi Ursu. The Wildcat tops the competition with a total score of 473.35 as she seals the win with her final dive, a smooth reverse one-and-one-half somersault pike.

The DVC sectional championship comes your way on Saturday, November 7, at Metea Valley.

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