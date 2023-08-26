Geneva Football starts the season with a commanding win over Metea Valley

High School Football is back in action as the Mustangs of Metea Valley kick off the season at home against the Vikings of Geneva High School. These teams faced each other last season with Geneva taking home a 49-23 win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea’s Van Vlerah makes a great throw

Starting off in the first quarter is Metea Valley’s Lucas Van Vlerah making a complete pass to fellow Mustang Nicolas Carrier near the 50-yard line for a Mustang 1st down.

Later on, Jacob Black of Geneva tries to get through a crowd of Mustang defenders, only for the ball to be fumbled with Metea Valley’s Maurice Morrow recovering the football.

Later in the first Viking QB Nate Stempowski finds Talyn Taylor with the lateral pass, and he runs 80 yards for Geneva’s first touchdown of the night. Some amazing speed from the wide receiver.

Going to the 2nd quarter, the Vikings are on the ball again and Michael Rumoro runs 19 yards to the endzone and hurdles over a defender on the way. Vikings take a 14-0 lead.

Just before halftime, Stempowski attempts to throw to Dylan Reyes only for Metea Valley’s Oscar Rivera Jr. to break up the pass. The Vikings though, do go into halftime with a 14-0 lead.

In the third Michael Rumoro gets the handoff and watch this amazing play from the junior. He rolls over one defender and evades multiple tackles as he dives to the pylon. 21-0 now for the Vikings.

Geneva football walks away with a commanding win

Later in the third, Metea Valley’s Lucas Van Vlerah looks for Dominic Smith, however, Van Vlerah’s pass gets intercepted by Thomas Diamond and he runs all the way to the end zone for a 28-0 lead.

Now in the fourth, the Vikings wrap things up with the help of Michael Rumoro who shows off that speed once again for his third touchdown of the night.

The Geneva Vikings take home a 35-0 lead win over Metea Valley. The Mustangs travel to Plainfield Central next Friday night.

