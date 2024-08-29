Georgia Riley and Naperville North girls golf take care of Waubonsie Valley

It’s time for another exciting day of DVC girls’ golf as Waubonsie Valley hosts Georgia Riley and Naperville North at Springbrook Golf Course. Naperville North is looking to bounce back after a close loss against rival Naperville Central. Waubonsie is coming off their championship at the Aurora City invite. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Georgia Riley and Addy Ciganek get the round cooking for Naperville North

We’re beginning the day with Naperville North’s Georgia Riley on Hole 1. She is putting for par and rattles the putt home.

Swinging on over to the par three fourth hole with Addyson Ciganek putting on the green. The Huskie hits the uphill putt, connecting for her second par in a row after a par on the third hole.

Riley continues to play well for North and Mina Shyam leads the way for Waubonsie

Now, putting on the fourth hole, North’s Riley is putting for birdie. She comes up with the perfect read hitting the ball to the bottom of the cup.

We’re still on the fourth hole with our next Huskie, Alex Yeager. Her par putt is tracking to the cup and she gets it to drop. Yeager finishes the day with a score 42, the third best for North.

Now with Mina Shyam on the par three seventh hole. She chips from off the green and gets it to land just behind the cup. The Warrior ends her round with a score of 41.

Naperville North pulls ahead of Waubonsie to win the DVC matchup

Here we are on the final hole with Waubonsie’s Abby Lee, chipping from below the hole. She chips it well to set herself up for a par save.

After the final hole, Naperville North finishes 11 strokes lower than Waubonsie with a score of 168. For the Huskies, Riley finishes with a score of 38. For the Warriors, Shyam finishes with a score of 41.