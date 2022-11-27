Girls Basketball Benet Academy vs Naperville Central 11.26.22

It’s not everyday Candace Parker returns to her alma mater but on Thanksgiving weekend her team Naperville Central is competing in the holiday tournament and hopes for win number two on the season. Standing in their way is the Benet academy redwings who come in undefeated but are without Indiana commit Lenee Beaumont due to food poisoning. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

Redhawks attack on the court early on and part of that is thanks to Natalie Jordan who drives into the lane and scores with the foul.

Benet is able find their grove later in the quarter as Maggie Sularski passes to Kelly Getz who takes a three and it goes in after a couple of bounces. That shot gives the wings an 11-9 lead.

Second Quarter

They are on a 6-0 run as we hit the second quarter. Although Redhawk freshman Trinity Jones knifes her way through the defense to get her shot to fall and cut the deficit to 13-11.

Hawks knab a 20-14 lead but that fuels up Emilia Sularski who just catch and shoots the trifecta.

Sularski and her Trifectas

Sularski is feeling behind the line so Allison Treacy pass to number 35 and bingo. Redwings take a 22-20 lead heading into the locker room.

Third Quarter

The shootout continues as Jones continues to fight through the defense once again and scores to make it 28-25 in Central’s advantage.

Although Emilia Sularksi is still on the court and yes she is still sinking buckets from literally anywhere on the court. That three gives her team the lead back.

More Three Point Fun

Then there’s her twin Maggie who goes hey let me score. So she shoots from near the Redhawk logo and it’s good like nobody’s business.

From Sularski three’s to Jones and her intense scoring through the paint. These are not easy shots by the Freshman but they help keep her team in it. It’s 40-37 Benet going to the 4th.

4th Quarter

The Wings defense is ready for Jones but fools them and shoots for three and it’s good. A twenty three point game for Jones.

Redhawks are able to climb back to trail by one and Ella Burke is open for a three point shot and she got it to give the Red and White a 54-52 lead.

That quickly changes thanks to guess who? Yup Emilia Sularski and despite missing that shot Kelly Getz grabs the board finds the junior in the corner and ka boom. 27 points on the night for Emilia and BA takes a one point lead with over a minute left.

Redhawks take the lead from the line

So can Central answer? Kendall Lenz gets the Jones miss and is fouled. She nails both free throws and the Hawks take a 56-55 lead with under thirty seconds to go.

Last chance for Benet as Bridget Rifenburg is all along but can’t get the shot and Naperville Central steals one on their court. Despite the loss Benet Academy takes home their 8th straight tip off tournament title. Redwings defeated Carmel the night before as both team hold one loss in the tourmate but the advantage goes towards Benet.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!