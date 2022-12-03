Girls Basketball Naperville Central vs. Waubonsie Valley 12.01.22

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball faces Naperville Central in DVC play where the Warriors pick up the victory over the Redhawks. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We open up DVC play at Waubonsie Valley, with the Naperville Central Redhawks making the trip to Aurora. The Redhawks enter the contest 2-3 after picking up a huge upset win over Benet Academy. The Warriors, at 4-1, dropped their first game of the season by one against St. Charles East in their last game.

First Quarter

Opening minutes of the first, Central freshman Trinity Jones receives the pass off the inbound and connects from three. Redhawks up 6-2.

A couple minutes later, the Warrior offense is spreading the ball around before it finds the hands of Danyella Mporokoso. She lets it fly from three and gets it to go. Waubonsie Valley girls basketball now leads by one.

Final seconds of the first quarter, Mporokoso gets the pass in from the baseline. She pump fakes to get the defenders to jump and gets the bucket to fall. 16-12 Warriors at the end of one.

Second Quarter

Three minutes into the second, Kendall Lenz and Natalie Jordan work the give-and-go. It opens up Lenz for the easy bucket. They still trail by two.

To close out the half, Jones is fouled from three and makes all three free throws to send the Redhawks up 27-25 at halftime.

Third Quarter

Warriors on offense, Khaliah Reid gets the pass and decides to pull up from deep. She drains it, but she isn’t done yet. On the ensuing inbound, Reid gets the steal and dishes it to Mporokoso for two. The quick five points gives Waubonsie a 36-34 lead.

In the final minute of the third, Ashleigh Hunt with a pretty euro step to finish at the rim for two.

To end the third, Mporokoso gets the pass in the corner, drives and pulls up from mid-range. She gets nothing but net and it gives Waubonsie a 43-41 lead.

Fourth Quarter

About halfway into the fourth, the Waubonsie defense forces a steal and Mporokoso does the rest. She finishes strong at the rim for the and-one. Warriors trail by two.

Waubonsie down by four with under two minutes in the game. Taylor Curry makes the up-and-under layup to cut it to two. Mporokoso would tie the game at 53 with two free throws shortly after.

Final minute of the fourth, all tied up. The Redhawk defense comes up big with a forced turnover, which gives them the chance to win the game.

On the final possession, Jones misses her shot, but collects the rebound. Her second attempt bounces off the rim and does not fall. We head to overtime with the game deadlocked at 53.

After Waubonsie’s Ashlynn Jenkins splits her free throws, Jones makes both of hers to tie the game at 54.

Mporokoso would make two free throws to give Waubonsie the lead. Now trying to ice the game, the freshman stays calm and nails the floater. Her 27 points help Waubonsie to a 1-0 start in the DVC with a 60-56 victory. They move to 5-1 on the year.

