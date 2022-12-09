Girls Bowling Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville Central 12.06.22

Naperville Central girls bowling hosts Neuqua Valley in a DVC matchup where the Redhawks take down the Wildcats. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Lisle Lanes, where the Naperville Central Redhawks host the Neuqua Valley Wildcats in a DVC bowling matchup. For Neuqua, they were defeated by Naperville North last week and are trying to put together some momentum. The Redhawks won their last DVC match vs Waubonsie by just over 100 points.

Game One

To start the series, Central’s Teresa Duffrin gets the strike to collect a turkey en route to the best single-game score of the night of 247.

Neuqua’s Elham Isa is now up to bowl and she makes it look easy. The strike helps her grab the 2nd best first-game score of 132 for the Wildcats and a series score of 353.

Central’s Kate Anderson looks to knock down the final pin where she gets the spare. She ends the night with a 354.

Wrapping up the first game, Redhawk Sydney Hurst gets the strike. Her series score of 443 is the second-best for any bowler on the night.

Game Two

In the second game, Wildcat Srila Munukutla rattles the pins for a strike. She leads the Wildcats in scoring, finishing with a 365.

Po Elizalde-Sanchez gets a strike of her own and bowled a 105, her best of the series.

Neuqua’s Divya Dasari rolls a strike right down the middle of the lane. She finishes with a 66.

Finishing the second game, Hannah Knafl needs to hit one pin for the spare…..and she does so! She ends the night with a series score of 376.

Game Three

Now into game three, Neuqua’s Khushi Patel bowls an impressive strike. Patel finishes the night with a 279-series score for the Wildcats.

Central’s D’Niya Little-Segers provided the energy all night long and gives the Redhawks a strike here. Her series score of 436 is third best of anyone on the night.

Wildcat Surina Merai claims a strike for Neuqua in game three. She averaged a score of 100 throughout the three games.

The leading bowler in this game for Neuqua is Chanel Edwards with a 121. This spare helps her get to a series score of 336.

No one from either team could keep up with Duffrin on the night. Her strike helps her get a series score of 578, which is a new Naperville Central girls bowling record! The Redhawks take down Neuqua Valley.

