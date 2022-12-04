Girls Bowling Waubonsie Valley vs. Naperville Central 12.01.22

Naperville Central girls bowling hosts Waubonsie Valley in a DVC matchup where the Redhawks edge out the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The girls bowling season is underway in the DVC as Naperville Central hosts Waubonsie Valley in the first conference match of the season for both teams.

Game 1 – Naperville Central and Waubonsie both rolling

The Redhawks get the ball rolling early with Skye Sanford, who earns a strike. Sanford finished game 1 scoring 134.

Warriors Sam Wiertelak makes it look easy with this strike. Wieretelak finished with a score of 351 on the night.

Central’s Hannah Knafl gets a strike of her own here as she finishes well with the nice roll.

Kate Andersen is the next Redhawk to rattle the pins. Andersen placed second on the team scoring an impressive 368.

Mikayla Bradley finished game 1 strong for the Warriors, Bradley scored a team high 146 in game 1.

Game 2 – Redhawks and Warriors go back and forth

In game 2 D’Niya Little-Segers strike helped extend the Redbirds lead. She scored a team high of 162 in the game.

Waubonsie’s Abby Walton drills the pins right down the middle for the strike, keeping the warriors within striking distance of the redhawks.

The Redhawks though wouldn’t let up as Teresa Duffrin knocked ‘em down to score 112 in game 2.

Asia Mitchell steps in game 3 with a strike of her own. She completed the match scoring an impressive 324.

Duffrin though would seal the deal for the Redhawks with the clutch strike and score a team high 202 in game 3..

Naperville Central edges out Waubonsie Valley by only 100 points. 2144 to 2044.

