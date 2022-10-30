Girls Cross Country Waubonsie Valley Sectional 10.29.22

The girls cross country sectional takes place at Waubonsie Valley where Elmhurst York takes the top spot. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s the Girls 3A IHSA Cross Country Sectional at Waubonsie Valley High School. Metea Valley, Benet Academy, Naperville Central, and Naperville North had impressive performances in the regionals last week to make it here and want to build on that momentum. With a competitive field of eighteen teams here, only the top seven will qualify for state next week at Detweiler Park. Who will punch their ticket to Peoria?

Race Start

Here at the starting line and we have Naperville Central’s Liv Phillips setting the tone early as she gets out in front of the pack. She is followed by a dozen of other competitors looking to stay with her. Benet Academy’s Louisa Diamond down on the far right isn’t too far behind.

Mile One

On the first mile, it’s Elmhurst York’s Bria Bennis ahead of the pack. Her teammates Michaela Quinn and Katherine Klimek are close by along with Hinsdale Central’s Catie McCabe. The group of Huskies in Julie Piot, Shania Tandon, and Logan Brennan are just a little further back along with Diamond. Then we see Phillips who is followed by Benet Academy’s Delilah Helenhouse, Keira Jenke, and Harper Good. Redhawks Ava Hendren and Addison George are within striking distance.

Mile Two

In the second mile, Bennis maintains her lead over the pack. McCabe is right behind in second place. Next is York’s Michaela Quinn in the third spot, but Catherine Sommerfeld from Lyons and Diamond are keeping it close amongst the top runners. Piot is right there too and not far behind are her fellow teammates Brennan and Shania Tandon. Phillips is just outside the top ten runners and is battling with the middle of the pack.

Final Stretch

As we enter the final stretch, Bennis is well ahead of the pack as she looks on pace to break a sectional record. McCabe remains in second. Next Piot and Louisa Diamond in third and fourth, respectively. Quinn is in fifth place alongside Sandburg’s Lindsey Gerhardstein and Sommerfeld. Just a little further back are York’s Katherine Klimek, Shania Tandon, Brennan, and Hinsdale Central’s Sarah Fischer. Just outside the top ten runners are Naperville North’s Rianna Tandon, Phillips and York’s Maggie Quinn.

Finish Line

At the finish line now and it’s York’s Bria Bennis who emerges with a great finish to win the IHSA Sectional with a record time of 16:59 beating out the previous record by eight seconds. McCabe is in second place and Michaela Quinn is in third place. Sommerfeld sprints her way to a fourth place finish while Klimek finishes in fifth. Diamond takes sixth place and Piot ends her day in seventh place. Elmhurst York takes the top spot in sectionals while Naperville North is in second and Naperville Central in third. Lyons takes fourth, Downers Grove North takes fifth place, Hinsdale Central takes 6th place, and Benet Academy narrowly beats out Batavia to book that final spot for state next week.

