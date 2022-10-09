Girls Cross Country Wheeling Invite 10.08.22

The girls cross country Wheeling Invite takes place Heritage Park where Barrington finishes the day in first place. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re here at Heritage Park for the 2022 Girls Wheeling Cross Country Invite. Some of the top teams in the area include Barrington, Evanston Township, Lake Park, and Schaumburg. Some good competition for the Benet Academy Redwings as they look to finish their final regular season meet strong with the ESCC Conference Championships next weekend.

Race Start

The race starts as 15 teams battle it out to be one of the top teams in this competition. Barrington’s Scout Storms is off to a great start as she sets the pace while Benet Academy’s Keira Jenke is not far behind.

1st Mile

As we enter mile one, Storms is in front before the rest of the pack comes in. Jenke is right behind her alongside Evanston Township’s Stella Davis and Glenbrook South’s Maggie Jortberg and Kaitlyn Burns as they keep this race close.

2nd Mile

In mile 2, Storms continues to set the pace for Barrington as she remains the leader after 1 mile. In second is Maggie Jortberg alongside her teammate Kaitlyn Burns who is in third. Next up is the Barrington trio with Kaleigh Burns in 4th, Samantha Rowley in 5th, and Claire Thome in 6th place. Brenda Torres of Wheeling and Maddie Romaine is just ahead of Jenke who is in the 9th spot. Her teammate Delilah Helenhouse is not far behind as she is within striking distance of the top 10 runners.

3rd Mile

We now enter the downhill for mile 3 and Storms is still ahead down the stretch. Jortberg and Kaitlyn Burns remain in second and third while Jenke is next alongside the trio of Kaleigh Burns, Rowley, and Thome.

Finish Line

As we enter the finish line, Scout Storms from Barrington takes first place with a time of 17:18. Glenbrook South’s Maggie Jortberg and Kaitlyn Burns finish in second and third place, respectively, followed by Kaleigh Burns in 4th, Samantha Rowley in 5th, and Claire Thome in 6th for Barrington. Benet Academy’s Keira Jenke finishes in 9th place as she puts in a strong performance. Barrington finishes the day in first place, Evanston Township in 2nd place, and Benet Academy ends the day in third place. Now it’s time to prepare for the conference championships.

