Girls Golf DVC Championship 09.21.22

The girls golf DVC Championship takes place at Phillips Park in Aurora where Neuqua Valley wins the DVC title.

The DuPage Valley Conference girls golf season has reached its end point. Once again, Phillips Park in Aurora plays host for the girls golf DVC Championship. Neuqua Valley and Waubonsie Valley enter tied for first place in the standings, so the stakes are high.

10th Hole

Just a perfect day for golf as we begin on the par 3 10th hole. Mae Binkowski in a tough spot underneath a tree near the green. She does a nice job to punch one through onto the dance floor, giving the freshman a chance at a par. Another freshman, Poppy Maruchin had the best score of the day for the Redhawks.

11th Hole

Now over to the 11th hole and we check in with Waubonsie Valley, hoping to emerge as the conference champions. Hannah Lee doing her part with a nice long birdie putt that finds the cup. Lee with a solid round of 83.

Lily Riley lines up her putt here on 11, but the ball breaks away from the hole and she has to tap in for par. Riley shoots a score of 82, second best on the team.

Junior Meadow Rolence in a similar spot in the next group. But the Warrior reads it well and buries it for par. Rolence rounds out the top four for WV with a 90.

The top golfer for the green and gold is Kelly Cong, who let’s gravity do the work on this downhill putt. The senior sinks the birdie and shoots an impressive score of 77, putting her in 4th place overall.

We stick with the par four 11th hole as Metea Valley senior Macey Martin continues her strong start. After an even par 36 front nine, the Mustangs makes a long range birdie. She goes on to get a 76, tied for the best overall score in the tournament.

13th Hole

On the 13th hole, Naperville North senior Sarah Sanek putting for birdie off the green and she nearly gets it to go. That leaves an easy par tap in as Sanek leads the Huskies with an 82.

Staying on the 13th hole, Rebecca Wu is always solid for Neuqua Valley. Here we see the junior deliver on a tricky par putt. She helps the Wildcats with her score of 79.

16th Hole

Over to the par 5 16th hole. Erica Lei putting from over 30 feet away for Naperville North. She puts good speed on this one as the ball settles less than a foot away, leaving an easy par tap in. An 85 for Lei is second best on the team.

Neuqua Valley trying to hold off both Waubonsie Valley and Metea Valley. Mady Coffey helping the cause with this birdie chip that she nearly rolls in from well off the green.

Metea Valley staying close, Pranvi Kakkar with a putt from around 20 feet, she leaves it just a bit short but is able to finish with the par and a score of 82 on the day.

The top score from Neuqua Valley in this one comes from Sophie Lagman, who gets this par putt to go. Lagman with a 76, which ties her for first and puts her in a three-person playoff for the individual title.

17th Hole

Mady Coffey finshing her day on the par 3 17th hole. She hits this tee shot just about perfectly as the ball finally settles just about four feet from the pin. Coffey ends her day with a 79, tied for 5th best overall score on the day.

Abby Terada from Metea Valley on a tear to end her day. After making eagle on the 16th hole, the Mustang sticks this tee shot on 17 within ten feet. Terada with a 76 of her own as she also makes the playoff with Martin and Lagman.

Playoff Hole

The 16th hole is used for the playoff and Abby Terada absolutely loves that decision. The Metea senior makes eagle again! What an impressive finish for the four year varsity player who wins the DVC medalist award in her final conference meet. But the host school, Neuqua Valley wins the tournament by five strokes over Metea to win the DVC team title over Waubonsie Valley, who finishes in third in the tourney. Naperville North ends the day in 4th.

