Girls Golf Hinsdale South 2A Sectional 10.03.22

The girls golf Hinsdale South sectional takes place at Village Greens Golf Course where Hinsdale Central picks up first place.

A spot in the 2022 state tournament is on the line in the girls golf Hinsdale South sectional at Village Greens Golf Course. Five Naperville area schools have made it this far, but not all can advance as a team. Benet, Metea and North got here after qualifying through the Kaneland regional while Neuqua and Waubonsie advanced from the Plainfield North regional.

Hole 3

We begin on hole three where Kelly Cong is hitting for her birdie putt after a nice fairway iron shot. She misses by inches, but is able to tap in the par.

Hole 7

Now onto hole seven where Benet’s Jenna Shilts hits her tee shot pure. She goes on to leave the birdie putt short, but finishes up nicely here for par. Shilts cards a final round score of 71.

Staying on seven with Waubonsie’s Ayana Patel at the tee. Her shot lands just onto the green and rolls towards the flag. She misses her birdie putt, though, and collects par.

Still on seven with Naperville North’s Sarah Sanek playing on her second shot. She gets it over the tree and on the green with a great recovery shot.

Sanek now trying to make par and she does from a long distance! She finishes with a final round of 85.

Hole 9

Moving to hole 9, Wildcat Rebbeca Wu hits her second shot and it’s a beauty. She gets some spin on it to stop the ball right in front of the hole.

Staying on hole 9 and with the Wildcat team this time with Sophie Lagman. Her shot lands just in front of the green and rolls up to the putting surface. Lagman finishes the hole with par and final round score of 80.

Metea’s Macey Martin now on the ninth green trying to give this putt a good run and she does, but it just misses. She finishes the front nine with a score of 36.

Kelly Cong is now hitting from about 50 yards out and she connects on a nice chip. Her shot lands in front of the flag and she grabs par on the hole. Cong ends the day with a 73, and places individually for state.

Hole 17

Now out to 17 and it’s Wu who once again shows off the spin getting her tee shot close to the flag. She goes on to par and finishes the round with a 79 en route to helping Neuqua qualify for state.

Hole 18

Finishing off the round, Benet’s Isabelle Grane hits her iron shot pure, as it lands just off the green and rolls towards the flag. Her and Benet advance to state as a team joining Neuqua and Hinsdale Central.

Playoff Hole One

Macey Martin now in a playoff with three other golfers and only two spots available for individual state qualifiers. On the first playoff hole, she is faced with a tough putt, but does better than most! She hits the par putt in and advances to the next hole.

Playoff Hole Two

After everyone advanced from the second playoff hole, Martin, with a big crowd, gets her fairway shot close for a good look at birdie and a chance to move on to state.

With her team watching nervously, Martin stares down the read. If she makes it, she qualifies for state individually. The putt is off and it’s perfect! Martin becomes the first state qualifier for Metea since 2015. She is joined by Cong as individual qualifiers, while Hinsdale Central picks up first place. Neuqua and Benet both finish with final round scores of 321, as the Wildcats head back to state for a second year in a row.

