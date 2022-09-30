Girls Golf Kaneland Regional 09.29.22

We’re at Hughes Creek Golf Course the site of the Kaneland Girls Golf Regional. Benet Academy, Naperville North Central, Metea Valley along with host the Knights and five other teams are ready to putt their way to low scores with sectionals coming up. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Hole 4

Jenna Shilts from Benet gets things going on hole four with nice hit from the fairway. She’s not done yet because she’s putting for a long birdie that keeps on rolling and slows up at the right time to go one under on the hole.

Staying on the hole and here’s Metea’s Pranvi Kakkar also in line for a bird but can’t get the curve. She’ll par it in and golfs a round of 86 on the day.

Hole 9

We jump to the ninth hole with Kaneland’s Katherine Marshall who had a solid round on the day golfing a 75 and moves on to sectionals as an individual.

Staying on that hole and it’s Shilts again with a strong chip that lands a few feet in front of the hole so she’ll line up for par. Or will she? Watch the ball move on the bottom of your screen that has enough power and goes in for the birdie. It’s that kind of day for Shilts and it helps her take the best individual score with a 70.

Hole 14

Her teammate Audrey Simkus tries to match that on hole 14 but doesn’t get that much needed role. Not to worry because hits the par and walks away with a round of 82.

Hole 17

North’s Sarah Sanek just wants her ball out of the sand but is also able to chip it in range and get it close to the hole. Sanek ties the Huskies second best score on the day at 89.

Hole 18

We got Macey Martin for the Mustangs on hole 18 looking to par and she’s got it. Martin takes the best score for Metea with an 81.

A couple of Downers Grove North golfers punch their ticket to sectionals with one of them as Ruby Bartkowiak who pars to end her day.

We finish with another Redwing golfer in Audrey Wake. Good putt for Wake that takes a nice roll but comes up shirt of the bird so she pars the hole. These performances help Benet Academy capture the regional plaque ahead of Metea Valley and Naperville North. Sectionals are next at Village Greens.

