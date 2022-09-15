Girls Golf Metea Valley vs. Naperville North 09.13.22

Metea Valley girls golf faces DVC rival Naperville North at Cress Creek Country Club where the Mustangs get the victory over the Huskies. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s the perfect afternoon for some golf here at the Cress Creek Country Club. Naperville North faces DVC rival Metea Valley girls golf. The Mustangs come of a victory over Oswego East on Senior Night.

Hole 1

Starting off at hole one, Metea’s Pranvi Kakkar hits this putt well inside the green and pars it in to start the day.

Next is North’s Erica Lei. Her putt rolls just wide of making the money shot for birdie, but finshes hole 1 strong with the par. She goes on to score a 48.

Rounding out hole one is Metea’s Macey Martin as she makes the easy putt for par.

Hole 5

We hop on the golf cart and roll to hole 5. Metea’s McKenna Wigfield’s long range effort finds the green and takes a kind roll. She goes even for the round.

Huskie Georgia Riley makes the putt as she has North’s 4th-best score of the outing.

Teammate Addison Wu is knocking on the door for birdie, but the putt rims out. She does make par and finishes with a 48 with fellow Huskie Lei.

Macey Martin is still going strong as her shot falls with good accuracy on the green. She gets a birdie for the round.

Hole 9

Martin completes the final hole scoring a 41 and leads the Mustangs to victory over the Huskies.

