Girls Golf Nazareth Academy vs. Benet Academy 09.19.22

Batman and the Joker came out to Riverbend Golf Club to help Benet Academy girls golf honor their seniors. The Redwings are looking to finish conference play undefeated as they tee off against Nazareth Academy. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Hole 3

We start off on the fairway of hole three with Benet’s Claire George who’s approach shot roles across the green and stops just shy of the pin. The senior taps in for birdie and final score of 43.

Hole 5

Moving onto hole five. Benet’s Jenna Shilts hits what looks to be an almost perfect shot but an unfavorable bounce leaves her a couple feet from the flag. She goes on to putt for par.

Still on hole five but with Anna Bukovac who finds herself just off of the green. Her little chip roles near the hole and it sets her up for an easy putt. Bukovac finishes her outing with a score of 57.

Hole 8

Next up is hole eight. Kacey Hughes is putting from distance, but her hit stops just inches from the cup. She taps in and gets a team high score of 51.

Hole 9

Finishing the meet on the green of hole nine. Audrey Simkus has an easy putt to finish her night with a score of 47.

Maryssa Zielinski finds her self on the edge of the green. Her putt looks to be good but it bounces just over the hole. She shots a 51 on the afternoon.

Our best golfer of the meet is Jenna Shilts who finishes three over par with a 39.

And with that Benet Academy wins in dominate fashion and they finish the conference season undefeated after taking down Nazareth by a score of 177-211.

