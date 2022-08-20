Girls Golf Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville Central 08.18.22

Neuqua Valley girls golf takes on Naperville Central on a beautiful day where the Wildcats start the DVC slate with a 2-0 record. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Another beautiful day at Naperbrook Golf Course as the Naperville Central girls host Neuqua Valley. Both teams with their second DVC matches of the opening week. The Wildcats look to continue their strong start after a win over Naperville North and a runner-up finish in the McGonagle to start 2022.

1st Hole

Neuqua Valley golfer Sophie Lagman in the greenside bunker. An impressive out sets up a makeable par. Lagman with a round of 39, which ends up being the second best score of the afternoon.

Naperville Central is a very young team with no seniors on the roster. Bella Guzman is one of the more experienced returners. The junior sinks this bogey putt to start her day. She leads the Redhawks with a 52.

Still on the first hole, Wildcat Gauri Bhanot pops up a chip near the green and look at this friendly roll! The ball stops about an inch from the pin leaving a tap in for par.

Another Neuqua golfer starting strong is Ruthie Martin. She makes this ten foot putt to start her round with a par.

Naperville Central’s Avery Dunn putting from long range. Good speed on this one to get it close to the pin.

4th Hole

Over to the fourth hole where Redhawk Poppy Marusin is able to find the green with her tee shot, setting up a two shot for par.

In the same group, Gauri Bhanot continues her solid round with a lengthy par putt that finds the cup. She tallies a 43 for the Wildcats.

6th Hole

Over on the par four 6th hole, junior Rebecca Wu continues her torrid start to the season. A beautiful approach near the pin. She then sinks the putt for birdie, eventually leading all golfers with a one over 37.

Back in the 6th hole fairway, Katie Schiltz with an impressive shot of her own, giving the freshman a chance for par. Her round of 55 is second-best on the team.

Ruthie Martin with another good putt from a tough distance. She gets a high five from teammate Izzy Ernest as Martin cracks the top four on the team with a 50. Neuqua Valley starts the DVC slate with a 2-0 record after a win over Naperville Central.

