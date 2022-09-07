Girls Golf Waubonsie Valley vs Metea Valley 09.06.22

Bags and Clubs are out at Stonebridge Country Club for a DVC matchup. Metea Valley comes with excitement after beating Plainfield North while Waubonsie Valley gets underway with the second half of conference play. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Hole 1

First hole of the day has Mustang Macey Martin doing her thing and that’s putting in her ball for par to start out even.

Teammate Pranvi Kakkar chips her ball to the green and it takes a nice roll to the hole but it comes up short despite the curve. Kakkar golfs a 43 on the day.

Here’s Meadow Rolence for Waubonsie in line for a par and it’s perfect. She takes a 46 on her round.

Hole 5

To the 5th hole and Lilly Riley also lines up for par but this one needs a little extra excitement as it’s all smiles for the senior.

Martin is in the grass but gets a good chip that puts her ball in a good position. She goes to score a 42 on the outing.

Hole 9

Hannah Lee is all seriousness on hole 9 and it pays off with a par. That’s good for a score of 47.

Metea’s Abby Terada just wants out of the grass but the hit was so perfect the ball goes into the hole for an eagle. That’s one way to end a challenging round.

However the Warriors are able to get the last laugh with a Lilly Riley par that gives Waubonsie a one stroke win over Metea.